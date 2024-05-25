Happy Fella Makafui looks mocks as divorce and fight with Medikal over property goes wild (Video)

Despite dealing with her publicized divorce from Medikal, Nugua Traditional Council’s invite over land documents and fight with her now ex-husband over their $2M mansion – Fella appears to be in high spirits.

First video from the camp of the actress that has since gone viral on social media shows the mother-of-one looking glam and gay.

In the short yet exciting video, Fella and a couple of friends were having fun inside her new alleged apartment after packing out of her $2M mansion with Medikal

As seen and heard in the clip, one of Fella’s friends commended her for taking over social media trends and making it into the headlines.

Fella who appears to be enjoying the whole buzz to the fullest giggled and subtly mocked to show she’s not worried about any of the shenanigans.

Love alone isn’t enough for marriage – Counsellor Medikal advises after ‘seeing shege’ in his marriage to Fella

Ghanaian rapper, AMG Medikal, has offered some candid advice to those considering marriage by emphasizing that love alone is not sufficient to sustain a lifelong commitment.

During an exclusive interview on Star FM with veteran broadcaster Bola Ray, Medikal shared insights from his recent personal experiences, stressing the importance of thorough preparation before tying the knot.

The rapper, who recently went through a high-profile divorce, cautioned listeners against basing their decision to marry solely on feelings of love. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

