Happy Nigerians jubilate over the death of former president Buhari

Some happy Nigerians have hit the streets to jubilate over the death of their late president, Buhari.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, one could see some Nigerians hitting the streets of Nigeria.

Even though it was raining, it never prevented the people from hitting the streets of Nigeria to celebrate.

In the video, one could see the people of Nigeria with the pictures of late Buhari, jubilating over his death.

It is yet to be uncovered what triggered the Nigerians, both the aged and kids to jubilate when they are to be in a state of melancholy.