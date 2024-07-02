Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has expressed his disappointment in Ghanaians with how they treated him after the accident.

Months ago, Lil Win got involved in an accident which led to the death of a three-year-old boy in Kumasi ahead of the premiere of his movie titled ‘A Country Called Ghana’ in the region.

After the accident, a lot of Ghanaians called for his arrest because eyewitnesses claimed that he was the cause of the accident and needed to be punished for his actions.

Lil Win was later arrested and processed before the court after he was discharged by the Komfo Anokye teaching Hospital.

In his first interview after the accident, Lil Win revealed that he was surprised with the way Ghanaians handled the matter and called for his head instead of sympathizing with him.

He said: “When I see accidents on television, I sympathize with the victims. However, when I had my accident no one sympathized with me.

“Rather they dragged me and called for my head. They made it look as if I intentionally killed the child who was in his father’s car. I was expecting that people will rather help assuage my pain and that of the family but rather they dragged me. I questioned God for bringing me to this country.”

“I think my life after the accident has been a movie. I am acting out the movie called a country called Ghana. All those who came to follow the movie I’m not sure loved me because if they did, they will not be dragging me but rather sympathize with me for the problems I am facing. Instead of pleading with the child’s family to forgive me, they are rather stoking fire into the issue. I even think some people are not happy that I’m alive but what they want is not the will of God,” he concluded.

Watch the video below: