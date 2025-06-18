Hardworking Hajia4Real buys an expensive mansion in Tamale; peppers Ghanaians with it

Ghanaian musician, Hajia4Real, also known as “I work hard for my money” has flaunted her newly acquired mansion.

The information of the musician acquiring a new plush house was made known to all and sundry by her personal blogger, Gh Hyper.

Per the reports available at the news desk of Gh Page, the newly acquired house can be located in Tamale, the hometown of the musician.

The blogger posted a video of Hajia4real in her newly acquired house having fun with Fancy Gadam.

Gh Hyper captioned his post “Hajia4Real chills with Fancy Gadam at her at her new plush home in Tamale”.