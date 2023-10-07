Hardworking lady sheds tears after losing money to Sportybet, touching video trends

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after losing her money to Sporty Bet.

In a trending video seen on TikTok, the lady wept profusely as she scolded herself for engaging in sports betting.

She warned people to run away from sports betting, saying it is addictive.

She said it almost made her take her life. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried for anything in my life the way sportybet made me cry,” she captioned her video.

Many people, however, showed no sympathy for her plight as it’s not even new to they themselves and instead trolled her.

Watch the video below