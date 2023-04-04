Harold Amenya and his wife finally reply critics trolling her for not being beautiful

Over the weekends, handsome Ghanaian actor Harold Amenya and his wife, Irene, took over social media trends with their union.

Pictures from the memorable ceremony took over and received several cold comments from internet trolls who described Irene as a not ‘soo beautiful woman’.

Social media was inundated with mean comments about Irene’s looks as trolls ridiculed her horribly.

These notorious trolls claimed she’s not good-looking and wondered why such a handsome actor like Harold would choose a woman like Irene, who does not complement his status as a wife.

As the mockery and insults flew in from all directions at Irene, others jumped to her defence and insisted that she is a pretty lady. They claim the camera angle and lighting are to blame for her supposed unpleasant looks as portrayed in the photo.

Amidst the cacophony on social media, fans who have been defending Irene have shared her stunning photos to prove their point.

Harold Amenyah and wife Irene Owusu

Now that the dust has finally settled, Irene and Harold have finally dropped a message for their critics.

In a new all-loved-up video, the celebrity couple subtly jabbed their haters.

Whilst Harold Amenyah looked normal, his wife glammed up a little bit but looked all-natural and beautiful.

Harold hilariously noted that they are supposed to be having more sex but they’ve decided to give Ghanaians more content.

He went on to run a short advert for their YouTube page which they’re looking forward to exploring for more money.

Fans have said their response to the trolls is unnecessary. And Harold adding that they were supposed to be having more sex is a gutter behaviour.

