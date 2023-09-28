type here...
Albus Dumbledore: Harry Potter’s Professor Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon is dead at 82

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Michael Gambon, who was known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 82.

The legendary British actor’s successful career spanned over 60 years and left loads of memories on the minds of patrons of the magic world.

Gambon was cast as the much-loved Professor Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002. While Harris played the character in the first two films in the “Harry Potter” franchise, Gambon portrayed him in the remaining six movies.

He once acknowledged not having read any of J. K. Rowling’s best-selling books, arguing that it was safer to follow the script rather than be too influenced by the books. That did not prevent him from embodying the spirit of Professor Dumbledore, the powerful wizard who fought against evil to protect his students.

