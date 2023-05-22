Has Black Sherif joined the Illuminati community?

- Advertisement -

Black Sherif is trending across social media platforms for the wrong and bad reasons following his show in New York over the weekend.

A section of Ghanaians have accused fast-rising rapper, Black Sherif of joining Illuminati.

The Illuminati which means the enlightened one is an alleged demonic group said to promote sinister agendas through music and many other entertainment channels.

During his show in New York over the weekend, Black Sherif projected the sign of Baphomet while performing on stage.

The VGMA Artiste of the Year gave fans a peep into his spiritual inclinations right one stage Live.

The “Baphomet” sign has been used by many musicians in their songs or videos.

Black Sherif’s projection of Baphomet as a backdrop during his show in New York could indicate that he was trying to appeal to the different people who were present or had joined.

This stage act has gotten people to raise serious doubts about the true success of Blacko’s music success.