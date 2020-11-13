Has Captian Smart quit Angel FM? – Details drop

Fans and lovers of the astute Media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart popular as Captain Smart are beginning to get worried amid his absence on the radio.

Captain Smart has for long been off the radio/Tv as he has been missing his morning show “Anopa Bofo” for the past three days now. This has raised eyebrows on social media with some asking if the Radio Captain has left ABN.

Though we can’t confirm, reports and other reactions on social media all points to one thing that Captain Smart left Angel FM.

Meanwhile, Captain Smart is the show host of ‘Anopa Bofo’ on Angel Fm which runs from Monday to Friday.

He had worked for seven years at the Multimedia Group Limited. Some of the other radio stations where he had previously worked include Fox FM, OTEC FM, Kesewaa radio.