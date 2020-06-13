Davido and fiance Chioma have reportedly called off their engagement

Social media is currently buzzing with some intelligence suggesting that Nigerian Superstar and owner of 30 billion Gang, Davido, and his fiance, Chioma Rowland have ceased being a couple.

According to a post sighted by Nigerian Celebrity blogger, Stella Dimorkokus (SDK), the couple have broken up and are not living together in the same house.

In Stella Dimorkokus’s post, she indicated that Chioma never had COVID-19 as reported earlier by Davido.

She further added that the couple had a fight back then and that story was sold to the public to hide ‘slap marks and punch marks’.

Excerpts of Stella Dimorkokus reads: “Popular Musician Davido and his woman Chioma (whom he put a ring on her finger and welcomed a son with) are allegedly no longer a couple for now due to circumstances beyond their control…Or should we call it Irreconcilable differences?

The Estranged love birds allegedly no longer live in the same house and are presently not in good terms according to what is being whispered.

The Insiders who say that Chioma did not have COVID19 as earlier made to believe allege that the couple had a fight back then and that story was sold to the public to hide ‘slap marks and punch marks’. “

Reports also have it that, Davido was trending on social media and it was believed that he may have welcomed his 4th child with a woman based in the UK.

According to an Instagram blog, Gist Merchant, the singer’s latest baby mama is one Larissa Yasmin Lorenco also known as Larissa London, a UK-based makeup artist born and raised in Angola.