Has gov’t sold the Achimota Forest Reserve? What you must know

The Achimota Forest Reserve has been trending on social media, particularly on Twitter and Facebook, over claims that it has been sold by the government to a private entity.

This comes after claims that the government declared the popular reserve no longer a forest reserve via an Executive Instrument (E.I).

The area is no longer necessary as a forest reserve, according to the E. I signed by Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.

It further stated that the ban would take effect on May 1, 2022.

“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.”

“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” a portion of the E.I said.

Ghanaians have reacted with disdain to the news. Meanwhile, some government functionaries have communicated that the Achimota Forest Reserve has not be sold.