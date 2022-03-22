- Advertisement -

Ghanaian politician, accountant and entrepreneur Hassan Ayariga has courted massive attention on the internet after stepping out with his Lamborghini Gallardo.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows how the former presidential aspirant was leaving the house inside his super expensive automobile.

In the video, one can clearly see that the tarred road in front of his house is in a very deplorable state but he doesn’t care once he’s able to drive past it.

It is at the back of this than many disappointed Ghanaians have called him out for refusing to use a small amount of his plenty money to solve this petty problem but waiting on the government.

According to these critics, they can’t wrap their heads around the fact that a person who can afford an over 10 billion old cedis car can’t employ the services of contractors to give the road in his area an uplift.

Do you agree with the attackers who are calling out Hassan Ayriga or you suggest they should shut up and allow the man to enjoy his riches in peace.