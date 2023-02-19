A diasporan-based woman has caused a frenzy on social media following a controversial video of her expressing her utmost disgust for hardfisted men.

The young lady of Nigerian origin, who is obviously a vociferous content creator, set the internet on fire after she said in the trending clip that she abhors men who are not generous with money.

Although she claims her position is not based on entitlement, she postulates that financially stable men who are unwilling to part with money do not deserve to be with any woman.

Speaking on a podcast, she said she cannot fathom why some men expect to derive sexual pleasure from a woman but neglect her needs or refuse to make her happy with money.

“Stinginess puts me off so much because it tells you a lot about how that person’s gonna treat you should decide to actually engage in a more serious relationship with them,” she said.

Watch the video of her rants below

The video has been circulated extensively and has elicited mixed feelings among social media users.

While some tend to agree with her loathe, many hold divergent views to share.

Femniece: Why are women talking about sex in exchange of money? Is sex all you have to offer men? The little i know about men, they are irritated by your presence after they cum, women we should try and offer more than sex to men. Can’t you share business ideas? Think please

Ajuba101: As a man, only marry or date a woman that have the sense of GRATITUDE. Gratitude is everything! An ungrateful person will never be appreciative even if you give them the whole world. There are so many girls out there who are appreciative. Let’s normalize dating only such girls.

Madiba: When a lady says a man is stingy how do they define it and how do they perceive it, cos I have hanged out with ladies who are or were my friends both platonic and intimate and from what I’ve observed a lot of them are so stingy that they can’t even buy U a bottle of drink.

Kingdezest: I have never seen a single podcast of Nigerian origin, where chics sit down to discuss how they find out the true source of wealth of the men in their lives before they settle down with such men. It’s like they don’t care where the money comes from, as long as you can blow cash