It seems so that when many Ghanaian musicians and performers prefer to keep their bank account secret from public knowledge, others would prefer to fearlessly announce it.

Hitz In Motion frontline musician and songwriter, Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth music group, has stated unequivocally that he has $10 million in his account.

In an interview with radio presenter, Fiifi Prat of Kingdom Fm, Akhan told Fiifi Prat, who was in turn amazed to hear that he(Ahkan) is rich and he has made $10 million from music career.

The “Obama dancer” composer admitted it when Fiifi Prat asked if he knew any Ghanaian performer who had $1 million.

He appended upon his confession that he doesn’t recognize anyone who has that kind of money but he(Akhan) has more than $1 million in his account.

Ahkan asserted that not only does he get the sums of money from his music career however he does other investments as well.

According to Ahkan, music in Ghana does not sell that much as it does very well in other countries. He also believes that Ghanaian musicians have made lots of money regardless.

“Musicians can only make money adequately when they explore their music to other parts of the world. So world recognition is key”. Akhan said.

He continued to say that organizers in countries such as Liberia and Guinea Bissau pay much more than organizers in Ghana does.

He said that organizers take Ghanaian artists to be local and therefore can’t be compared on the same level as international artists. He again added that Ghanaian musicians are not as united as Nigerian musicians moderately are.

Per Ahkan’s suggestion, if all Ghanaian musicians were to come together and build the music industry with unity and be less selfish and uncompetitive, it will boast Ghana music like it is for Nigeria music.

