Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and Youtuber, Zionfelix, has finally addressed the depressing accusations that he’s the one behind the stale relationship between Patapaa and his wife at the moment.

Late yesterday, Patapaa made it into the headlines after a post he shared on his Whatsapp staus got leaked on the internet.

According to Patapaa, Zionfelix is the reason he doesn’t want to see his wife again. The Hiplife musician accused the blogger of destroying his marriage.

To wit, what Patapaa is saying is that – He suspects Zionfelix has something intimate to do with his wife and he’s not happy about that.

Many Ghanaians took to the internet to blast Zionfelix for supposedly ruining the relationship of his fellow man.

These attackers really bathed Zionfelix with severe insults and slander for poking his nose into the marital affairs of Patapaa.

Zionfelix has finally broken since on the whole brouhaha and according to him, the reports that he’s secretly going out with Liha Miller is a lie.

The blogger additionally revealed that he has met Liha Miller only twice one in Ghana and their most recent encounter that has given birth to this whole fuss.

Pained Zionfelix categorically stated in a self-made video that Liha Miller isn’t her lover as speculated and Patapaa took to the internet to falsely accuse him of such because he failed to first inform him before interviewing his wife.