type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHave you seen this trending video yet?
News

Have you seen this trending video yet?

By Albert
- Advertisement -

An elderly man who could not control his appetite for adult film was captured watching the material on his phone in a banking hall.

With caution, he positioned the phone proportional to his view and positioned his body to prevent others from having a glance at what he was watching.

Meanwhile, as seconds went by, he looked around cursorily across the hall to check if somebody was spying on the content he was enjoying.

His eyes got fixated on the video and his attention was drawn to the act. He even had to tap on the phone to get a better view.

Why would an elderly man like him be watching such material in a public space?

Click HERE for video…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, June 5, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.3 ° F
    79.3 °
    79.3 °
    82 %
    1.7mph
    100 %
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News