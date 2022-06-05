- Advertisement -

An elderly man who could not control his appetite for adult film was captured watching the material on his phone in a banking hall.

With caution, he positioned the phone proportional to his view and positioned his body to prevent others from having a glance at what he was watching.

Meanwhile, as seconds went by, he looked around cursorily across the hall to check if somebody was spying on the content he was enjoying.

His eyes got fixated on the video and his attention was drawn to the act. He even had to tap on the phone to get a better view.

Why would an elderly man like him be watching such material in a public space?

