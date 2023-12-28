“I haven’t slept for 6 days” – Afua Aduonum’s caring husband speaks for the first time (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is currently challenging to set the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has publicly spoken for the first time.

Currently, Afua Aduonum has unofficially broken the world record for the world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua’s journey which commenced at midnight on December 24 is expected to end on December 27, which means she will be singing non-stop for 4 days 9 hours.

The mother of 3 has been performing Ghanaian songs back to back at the Akwaaba village where a number of Ghanaians including A-list musicians and politicians have gathered to support her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with newsmen, Mr Aduonum revealed that he hasn’t slept for the past 6 days.

According to him, he’s very proud of his wife and he wishes her all the best on her enviable endeavour.

Watch the video below to know more…

