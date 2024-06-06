Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who is a known smoker has disclosed that he hasn’t smoked weed for the past five(5) months now.

Shatta Wale who was advising upcoming musicians during his recent trip to the Upper East Region advised the musicians to stay away from using hard drugs and rather concentrate on the music career.

The ‘Mellissa’ hitmaker told the musician gathered that he knows they are not going to believe him but he has stopped smoking weed for five months now and all he smokes now is cigarette.

“I smoke alright but about five months now I have not smoked weed. I know people will not believe me. It’s just cigarette that I smoke now,” he said.

He continued: “Sometimes you need to quit certain things and focus on yourself. But the tramol and those things, don’t take it because I have boys who took those things are condemned now.”