type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI haven't smoked weed for 5 months now - Shatta Wale
Entertainment

I haven’t smoked weed for 5 months now – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Shatta Wale smoking
Shatta-Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale who is a known smoker has disclosed that he hasn’t smoked weed for the past five(5) months now.

Shatta Wale who was advising upcoming musicians during his recent trip to the Upper East Region advised the musicians to stay away from using hard drugs and rather concentrate on the music career.

The ‘Mellissa’ hitmaker told the musician gathered that he knows they are not going to believe him but he has stopped smoking weed for five months now and all he smokes now is cigarette.

“I smoke alright but about five months now I have not smoked weed. I know people will not believe me. It’s just cigarette that I smoke now,” he said.

He continued: “Sometimes you need to quit certain things and focus on yourself. But the tramol and those things, don’t take it because I have boys who took those things are condemned now.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, June 6, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
4.5mph
75 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways