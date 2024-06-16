type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHaving a PhD and not making money is bogus - Ras Kuuku
Entertainment

Having a PhD and not making money is bogus – Ras Kuuku

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Ras-Kuuku
Ras-Kuuku

Sowutuom-based Reggae and Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku has shared his view in the ongoing debate between a Dutch Passport and a PhD certificate.

According to Ras Kuuku, he would at any day and at any time go for a Dutch passport because he doesn’t know what a PhD is and what it even entails.

He continued that, unlike the Dutch Passport, it provides opportunities for the holder to make more money and live a better and more comfortable life.

He said: “If I am asked to choose between the two, I’ll go for a Dutch passport because what will I be doing with a PhD? What’s even in that PhD, and I want to know what that PhD involves and entails.”

“We want money because when I wake up in the morning and give thanks and praise to God, the next thing is about money and money.

“Apart from money, that’s all, and there’s nothing that I think about again because when you have money, you can even prolong your life in this world.

“We need money, so don’t let anyone tell us that a good name is better than riches, but a good name and riches are both okay.”

Ras Kuuku also cited an example saying holders of a Dutch passport can have their lives prolonged in times of sickness because they have enough money to pay for treatment which automatically extends their lives.

“Imagine two people having kidney problems, and they both go to the hospital and are given two weeks to find money, but one is unable to get the money. Don’t you know the one who got the money for treatment has bought life to extend his stay on earth?”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Sunday, June 16, 2024
Accra
light rain
80 ° F
80 °
80 °
81 %
3.1mph
49 %
Sun
80 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways