Whiles it’s considered an abomination and gross to have sex with a lady on her period, a young Nigerian guy on Twitter has argued otherwise.

According to this tweep who is not shy about his nasty sexcapades, having sex with a lady on her period is the sweetest thing on Earth and he encourages every guy to at least try it once in his lifetime.

In his viral tweet, he also added that he gets shocked anytime guys express the sorrow that their girlfriends are menstruating therefore they cant have sex with them because he believes that’s the best time to have sexual intercourse.

Tbh I don’t understand guys when they get sad that their women are on their periods because “no sex”. Don’t drag me but isn’t that when the sex is better?

A lot of you haven’t even tried it. Same way you guys talk against “butt stuff” all the time and you’ve not even tried it. Release yourselves from shackles o

Nasty and disrespectful sex is the best btw. I just want you to know that the more you have sex with someone, the more freedom you have to explore and get nastier and deeper. It’s really bliss. The reason y’all get tired is because you only do like 5 plays and that’s it

In Africa, menstrual blood is considered to possess bad luck hence men try their possible best to stay away from it.