type here...
GhPageEntertainmentHaving too much money is boring, I miss being broke - Medikal
Entertainment

Having too much money is boring, I miss being broke – Medikal

By Kweku Derrick
AMG Medikal
Medikal
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Medikal says having an abundance of money does not guarantee happiness as being rich is getting boring, at least for him.

The HipHop artiste moved from rags to riches after he finally shot to fame after several years of struggling to get his music career on a pedestal.

Medikal now lives a comfortable life, drives exotic cars, wears expensive clothes, goes on luxurious trips, and the icing on the cake, he’s married to one of the most industrious female celebrities in Ghana, Fella Makafui.

But it seems he misses the good old days when things were not all rosy.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Sometimes Rich is boring” and in a subsequent tweet added, “I miss being broke!”.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, September 26, 2021
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.2mph
0 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News