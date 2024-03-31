type here...
Having too much sex makes you think well- Ghanaian nurse
Entertainment

Having too much sex makes you think well- Ghanaian nurse

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
A yet-to-be-identified Ghanaian nurse has caused a stir online after she decided to give a sex education.

In a viral video, the alleged nurse said there are many benefits of having too much sex.

Stating some of the benefits, the nurse stated categorically that having too much sex makes one think very well and live happily.

She added that it also reduces blood pressure and protects the heart from damage.

Comparing a person who has too much sex to another who does not have too much sex, she said that the person who has too much sex is seen as happy every day, whilst the latter gets irritated easily.

