We are months away from the 2024 General elections and politicians have started visiting and doing all manner of things in a bid to campaign for votes.

Well, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Hawa Koomson who is vying for re-election has decided to sell on the street in her constituency as a way of getting support.

In a viral video shared online, the MP could be seen taking a watermelon from a constituent and putting it on her head to sell.

Internet users who happen onto the video have responded to it in a variety of ways.

Some have praised her for her love of mankind and free spirit, while others have asserted that she is only doing it to win over people’s compassion and devotion as the year’s elections approach.

Watch the video below: