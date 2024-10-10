GhPageNewsHayford refused to pay me after chopping my backside, he later blocked...
Hayford refused to pay me after chopping my backside, he later blocked me – Trumu-trumu Headucator speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Hayford Trumu

Ghanaian transgender personality known as “Headucator” has stirred fresh controversy following his most recent appearance on Bants & Rants podcast.

During the discussion, “Headucator,” who openly engages in transactional relationships, recounted how Hayford sought his service but failed to settle the agreed-upon payment.

According to him, after their encounter, Hayford promised to pay the service fee the following Tuesday instead of immediately as per their agreement.

“ After doing my business with Hayford, he didn’t pay me right away. He told me to expect it on Tuesday because he didn’t have enough money on him. When I later contacted him for the money, I noticed he blocked me.

I then contacted one of his friends via Twitter only for Hayford to start threatening me. Nobody would have found out about our deal if he had just paid me”. – Headucator disclosed.

Source:GHpage

