An embattled young married woman is currently seeking advice on her less than 2-year-old marriage as she faces a series of domestic abuse from her husband.

Domestic abuse is typically manifested as a pattern of abusive behaviour toward an intimate partner in a dating or family relationship, where the abuser exerts power and control over the victim.

It can be mental, physical, or economic in nature. Incidents are rarely isolated and usually escalate in frequency and severity. Domestic abuse may culminate in serious physical injury or death.

This sad story was shared on Facebook via a user named Uju Perpetual, who took to a group to cry over her crashing young marriage.

According to the lady, her husband uses force on her, including beating her up whenever they have a misunderstanding.

Speaking on exiting the marriage, Uju quizzed the group for their personal opinion to know if her decision to leave was the right one.

Taking to her timeline, “My marriage is not up to 2 years, and my husband beats me whenever he gets angry. Any slight misunderstanding he barks at me and even beats me”.

“And I want to quit the marriage, don’t know if am making the right choice?”

