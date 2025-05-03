type here...
Entertainment

He beats me every day but I still love him- lady says

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal that nothing can separate her and her boyfriend Kwame.

The young lady posted a video of herself with bruises all over her face.

She inscribed on the video that her boyfriend beat her, resulting in that face.

She noted that this has not been the first time her boyfriend has beaten her hard, stating that she is even used to the beating now.

Shockingly enough, she disclosed that regardless of how her boyfriend beats her almost every time, she has no plans of quitting the relationship.

She claims she loves her boyfriend so much that no matter how she beats her, she will never let him go.

After beating her, the lady stated that all that she needs is for the guy to render an unqualified apology to her.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Two Nigerians jailed 18 years in prison for doing Ashawo business

Ayisha Modi, Kwaku Manu and Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi lost her rich boyfriend because of Stonebwoy- Kwaku Manu

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, May 3, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

Abronye And Kennedy Agyapong

Man fakes mother’s death to receive donations from his classmates

Adesanya Oluwatumilara
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways