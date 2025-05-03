He beats me every day but I still love him- lady says

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal that nothing can separate her and her boyfriend Kwame.

The young lady posted a video of herself with bruises all over her face.

She inscribed on the video that her boyfriend beat her, resulting in that face.

She noted that this has not been the first time her boyfriend has beaten her hard, stating that she is even used to the beating now.

Shockingly enough, she disclosed that regardless of how her boyfriend beats her almost every time, she has no plans of quitting the relationship.

She claims she loves her boyfriend so much that no matter how she beats her, she will never let him go.

After beating her, the lady stated that all that she needs is for the guy to render an unqualified apology to her.