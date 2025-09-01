type here...
He became stiff and could not talk- Obolo reveals cause of Osanju’s death

By Mzta Churchill

Obolo, the mother of TikToker, Ama Yeboah has given a blow-by-blow account of how their colleague, Osanju became a ghost.

Speaking in an interview, Obolo confirmed reports that Osanju is no longer a human being.

Narrating what happened, Obolo disclosed that she traveled to Asante Akyem for a funeral over the weekend.

On her way to Kumasi, she stated that she received a call suggesting that Osanju was in a critical condition.

Per her narration, she was told the TikTokker had become stiff and could not talk or do anything.

Obolo claims she asked them to hurriedly take him to the hospital, however, shockingly enough, Osanju chose death over life.

Obolo noted that the death of Osanju has badly affected the TikTok fraternity, leaving them in a state of melancholy.

