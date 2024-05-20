Vanessa Nicole who is the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has clapped back at her former lover.

Hours ago, Funny Face in advising people on who to marry took a subliminal shot at his baby mama indirectly referring to her as an Ashawo which means Prostitute in Ghanaian society.

Children President, as Funny Face parades himself, has been offering support online to rapper Medikal after he came out to talk about the issues in his marriage.

He posted: “!! In modern-day Ghana .. ASHAW** will always be ASHAW** .. YOU CAN NEVER TURN A HOE INTO A WIFE !!! Know dis and know peace! Keep ur head up .. one day you will find true love”.

Well, his baby mama has clapped back at him describing him as a mad person who is unhappy because she is not struggling as he wanted her to.

Her post reads; “Somebody is mad at you right now becos you ain’t suffering the way the expected you to smh Back to Sender Am a mother off 4 and I take care of them equally God’s blessing has not even started yet so watch out”.

