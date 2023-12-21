He bought me kenkey and fish and later gave me two rounds – Lady accuses man of impregnating her

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady who is now 17 years old has accused a middle-aged man of impregnating her.



According to the lady who has now given birth, the young man lured her with Kenkey and fish.



Speaking in an interview on SOMPA FM, the lady explained that he must met the man when she was stranded to make a call to her mother.

READ ALSO: Lady who braided her hair for Ghc 240 stranded as her boyfriend refuses to pay after earlier promising to pay



He offered her assistance and they later became friends.



Just two weeks after their meeting, the man told her to visit him which she agreed.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



During her visit, the man sent her to go and buy Kenkey and fish for them to eat.



After eating, the man told her that he was currently single and looking for a lady to date.

He later coerced her to sleep with him which consequently resulted in pregnancy and later childbirth.



Now the man has refused to take responsibility for the child.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: GH man who recently married 2 women on the same day shares bedroom video

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale’s “BECE results” trends online; Ghanaians react