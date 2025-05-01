He bought ticket for a lady & slept with her, went to the lady’s house and slept with her relative- woman exposes husband

A woman has taken to Lawson Afisem to reveal that her husband is a chronic womanizer.

Speaking with MFK, the woman claims she has no option but to keep at arm’s length from her husband.

According to her, her husband is a chronic womanizer and has no plans to change to become a better version of himself.

In buttressing her assertions, the woman brought to the limelight some evil bedeviling acts by the husband.

She narrated how her husband was traveling and after getting to the VIP Bus station, met a lady who was in dire need of help.

According to her, her husband offered financial aid to the lady, and shockingly enough, had s3x with her the same day he met the young lady.

The woman added that the husband ended up having an affair with the lady’s relative after she traveled to visit the lady at her house.