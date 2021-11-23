- Advertisement -

Media personality Afia Pokua, alias Vim Lady, has lauded dancehall musician Stonebwoy after he delivered an enthralling performance in London on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

The BHIM Nation president sold out the O2 Academy, which was the first stop of his Anloga Junction Tour in the United Kingdom.

Stonebwoy thrilled his fans who filled up the auditorium to capacity with nonstop music and accompanied by spectacular stagecraft.

He shared highlights from the concert which was undoubtedly successful on social media.

Afia Pokua – a native of Ashaiman where Stonebwoy resides – took to Instagram to praise one of her favourite musicians for selling Ghana with his massively attended concert.

She reposted the video, writing: “1GAD @stonebwoyb, he can came and conquered London. Bhim stand up. No yawa for there. Thanking for marketing GH”