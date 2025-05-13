He chopped me after he sent me to buy “Diehuo” for him- lady reveals

A young lady has disclosed how a guy named Chinedu chopped her without her prior notice.

Speaking during an interview on Lawson Afisem hosted by MFK, the young lady claims she and Chinedu were friends.

According to her, Chinedu had proposed love to her, but she had not officially said yes to him.

However, one day, she claims Chinedu who is a bit older than she sent her to go and buy food for him.

After she had bought the food, she had no option but to enter Chinedu’s room to deliver the food to him.

Shockingly enough, Chinedu used that as an advantage to sleep with her.