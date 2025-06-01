type here...
Entertainment

He chopped me basaa & stole my money, me trumu koraa hyehye me- lady cries out

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has taken to social media to reveal how she was cheated by a young man.

Narrating the story, the young woman, who identified herself as a hustler man stated that she was one day on the street searching for what to eat.

In her quest to make money, the young lady claims she decided to sell her phone, and luckily for him, a young man showed interest, however, told her that the money was not readily available, hence, the duo should go home for payment to take place.

Since she was in dire need of money, without thinking twice, the young woman gently followed the man to hs house, but in a turn of event, the man requested he slept with the lady so he would double the money, which madam “i need money gladly accepted”.

Unfortunately, the man slept with her and refused to make payment, but funnily enough, stole the young woman in addition.

She has therefore taken to social media to request that justice be served, stating that she does not have any problem with the young man sleeping and refusing to pay, but the money he stole, she would never let it slide.

