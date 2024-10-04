type here...
GhPageNewsHe chopped me everyday - GH woman demands GHS 200K from boyfriend...
News

He chopped me everyday – GH woman demands GHS 200K from boyfriend after breakup

By Armani Brooklyn
GH wife

A Ghanaian woman has demanded huge compensation from her ex-boyfriend after their relationship went south.

The unidentified young woman said that she could not walk out of the relationship peacefully unless her former boyfriend settled her.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, the Ghanaian woman claimed she dated her man for a year and he chopped her throughout the 365 days with no breaks.

Unfortunately, just when she thought they could take the relationship a step further, he rather jilted her for another woman.

GH wife

Feeling used and dumped, the woman has consequently demanded GH¢200,000 from the boyfriend, named Kwame, as a breakup compensation


“I would not allow him to use and dump me, he must compensate me with GH¢200k…I will take the money, I’m not a fool,” she said.

In a video of the interview sighted by GhPage on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman also accused Kwame of being a chronic cheat, adding that he had dated almost all the women in their community.

-- AD --

‘I thought he was a good person, I thought he was a family man who cared about me,” she added.

@auntie_naa_addict

#oyerepa_afutuo #oyerepafm #auntienaa #goviral #trendingvideo #ghanatiktok?? #fypppppppppppppp @Ice-tee_Canadian

? original sound – Auntie Naa_addict
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, October 4, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
79.8 ° F
79.8 °
79.8 °
80 %
4.7mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways