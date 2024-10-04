He chopped me everyday – GH woman demands GHS 200K from boyfriend after breakup

A Ghanaian woman has demanded huge compensation from her ex-boyfriend after their relationship went south.

The unidentified young woman said that she could not walk out of the relationship peacefully unless her former boyfriend settled her.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM, the Ghanaian woman claimed she dated her man for a year and he chopped her throughout the 365 days with no breaks.

Unfortunately, just when she thought they could take the relationship a step further, he rather jilted her for another woman.

Feeling used and dumped, the woman has consequently demanded GH¢200,000 from the boyfriend, named Kwame, as a breakup compensation



“I would not allow him to use and dump me, he must compensate me with GH¢200k…I will take the money, I’m not a fool,” she said.

In a video of the interview sighted by GhPage on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman also accused Kwame of being a chronic cheat, adding that he had dated almost all the women in their community.

‘I thought he was a good person, I thought he was a family man who cared about me,” she added.