He chopped me with for-girls through pork meat – Woman cries on live radio (Video)

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has dragged her husband named John to Mama Efe for using ‘For-Girls’ charm on her.

As admitted by the woman, she was 16 years old when she met John Kabar. They started dating at that tender age and now share three kids.

Speaking in the interview, the woman admitted that she likes pork and John capitalized on that to use the ‘For Girls’ charm on her.

According to her, she knows deep within herself that John is not the right man for her but because of the ‘For Girls’ charm, she can’t walk out of the marriage.

During the interview, the woman claimed that found out about the ‘For Girls’ charm John during a church deliverance session.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@Qwesipress – Anom d? ne ayaase d? na ?de wo ak?wie saaaaaa. If the man has made it a anka its not “for girls” but since the man no make am de? e bi for girls right?

@NanaBoateng79 – Anoumde3

@Otoo Carlis – because she love pork meat

@Borganation – Sradenam

