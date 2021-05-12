type here...
GhPageEntertainmentHe couldn't even fix Praye group after using them for his campaign...
Entertainment

He couldn’t even fix Praye group after using them for his campaign – Choirmaster shades Nana Addo

By Qwame Benedict
He couldn't even fix PRAYE group after using them for his campaign - Choirmaster shades Nana Addo
Choirmaster-Praye-Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

A former member of defunct music group Praye Choirmaster real name Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah has taken a swipe at the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

Social media for some time now has been flooded with the hashtag #fixthecountry a campaign that is targeted to mount pressure on the government to get the country in good shape or better still in a better state.

Some notable people in the country have added their voice to the call while some on the other hand have asked that Ghanaians and people engaging in this campaign must, first of all, fix themselves before attacking the government.

Choirmaster who used to be a member of Praye in a post on social media in connection to the #fixthecountry campaign is off the view that people shouldn’t trust politicians.

According to him, President Nana Akuffo couldn’t even fix Praye music group despite using them for his campaign how much more can he fix the country.

He posted: “PRAYE Group sef He Couldn’t FIX !! After Taking Advantage and Using them For Campaign!!!! How Much more the whole COUNTRY !!! MY dear Chorister hustle on Your own and the Almighty God will bless it!! DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS!!!!! #FixGhanaasap,”

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
78 %
3.8mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News