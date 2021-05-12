- Advertisement -

A former member of defunct music group Praye Choirmaster real name Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah has taken a swipe at the first gentleman of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

Social media for some time now has been flooded with the hashtag #fixthecountry a campaign that is targeted to mount pressure on the government to get the country in good shape or better still in a better state.

Some notable people in the country have added their voice to the call while some on the other hand have asked that Ghanaians and people engaging in this campaign must, first of all, fix themselves before attacking the government.

Choirmaster who used to be a member of Praye in a post on social media in connection to the #fixthecountry campaign is off the view that people shouldn’t trust politicians.

According to him, President Nana Akuffo couldn’t even fix Praye music group despite using them for his campaign how much more can he fix the country.

He posted: “PRAYE Group sef He Couldn’t FIX !! After Taking Advantage and Using them For Campaign!!!! How Much more the whole COUNTRY !!! MY dear Chorister hustle on Your own and the Almighty God will bless it!! DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS!!!!! #FixGhanaasap,”

