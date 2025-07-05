He didn’t remove my p@nt, )de faa nky3n- lady reveals how a man r@ped her

A lady has taken to social media to give a blow-by-blow account of how a man r@ped her.

The lady shared her ordeal while speaking with Maa Akos on Akoma FM which Gh Page has sighted.

The young lady claims a man has taken her for a fool, hence, she wants to slap sense into him.

She disclosed that the man once slept with her without her consent, stating that, the man was in her house and by the time she realized, he was on top of her.

According to her, because the man did seek her consent, he did not sleep with her properly, revealing that he did not even take off her underwear before sleeping with her.

She revealed that she wanted to take legal action against the man for sexually abusing her, but, the man in focus knelt and apologized to her, after which he promised and swore to marry her.

However, the lady stated that the man has not fulfilled his promises, the reason why she has taken to the radio to share her story to seek justice.