type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“He gave me only indomie and chopped me” – TikToker Ama Official...
Entertainment

“He gave me only indomie and chopped me” – TikToker Ama Official exposes Official Jeffery (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Following her recent interview with blogger and vlogger Zionfelix, 17-year-old Ghanaian TikToker Ama Official is once again trending on social media with her controversial revelations.

In addition to Asantewaa’s brother, Keyverli that buzz her into an unexpected fame, the young woman has once more revealed another TikTok user who she had bedroom affair with.

Ama Official revealed that she slept with TikToker Official Jeffery after he gave her indomie in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.
She claims to live in Obuase with Official Jeffery and has known him since they were little.

But she admitted that nothing transpired between them before he gained popularity on social media.
Ama Official claims that after Official Jeffery rose to fame on TikTok, she called him and they both made plans to meet and satisfy themselves.

Ama Official noted she visited Official Jeffery who gave her indomie to eat. She finished it and slept for a while only for her to wake up for the real ordeal to begin which according to her was hot.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The teenage girl has again sparked a reaction on social media after exposing more about her in a recent interview.

Watch the video below;

TODAY

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
86 %
2.9mph
98 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways