“He gave me only indomie and chopped me” – TikToker Ama Official exposes Official Jeffery (Video)

- Advertisement -

Following her recent interview with blogger and vlogger Zionfelix, 17-year-old Ghanaian TikToker Ama Official is once again trending on social media with her controversial revelations.

In addition to Asantewaa’s brother, Keyverli that buzz her into an unexpected fame, the young woman has once more revealed another TikTok user who she had bedroom affair with.

Ama Official revealed that she slept with TikToker Official Jeffery after he gave her indomie in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

She claims to live in Obuase with Official Jeffery and has known him since they were little.

But she admitted that nothing transpired between them before he gained popularity on social media.

Ama Official claims that after Official Jeffery rose to fame on TikTok, she called him and they both made plans to meet and satisfy themselves.

Ama Official noted she visited Official Jeffery who gave her indomie to eat. She finished it and slept for a while only for her to wake up for the real ordeal to begin which according to her was hot.

The teenage girl has again sparked a reaction on social media after exposing more about her in a recent interview.

Watch the video below;