He had intercourse with me on the mountain, in his church and in my house – Guy exposes gayy pastor (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian man has come forward with disturbing allegations of sexual assault as he has accused his pastor of sleeping with him in the pursuit of financial prosperity.


The man claims that he has been a victim of sexual abuse by the pastor in various locations, including a mountain, the church, and the pastor’s residence.

According to the accuser, he visited the pastor on multiple occasions, only to find himself in compromising situations.

On one such occasion, he alleged that the pastor was partially clothed with only a piece of towel covering the lower part of his body.

The pastor allegedly instructed him to massage his genitalia and subsequently sodomized him.

The victim recounted another distressing incident where he suffered from an ulcer attack and informed the pastor that he couldn’t engage in intimate activities.


However, the pastor reportedly became angry and later forced him to do the act.


The young man claims that the pastor justified these actions by asserting that they were necessary for him to attain wealth.

Source:GHpage

