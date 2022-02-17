“He has smoked wrong leaves” – Sam George reacts to ‘gay’ photo of Shatta Wale kissing male partner

- Advertisement -

Ningo-Prampram MP and champion of the Anti-LGBTQ Bill, has reacted to a photo of Shatta Wale kissing a male partner, which has spurred gay rumours online.

This comes barely hours after Shatta Wale shared a video of himself locking lips with his new girlfriend Elfreda.

Kumordzi has been an integral member of Shatta Wale’s entourage together with Nana Dope and others.

He was accused of masterminding the chaos at Nima where some individuals brazenly fired shots in broad daylight.

However, eyebrows have been raised after Shatta Wale was seen passionately kissing him.

Is Shatta Wale gay? That has been the question of the minds of many after coming into contact with the questionable photo.

Sam George in a reactionary tweet has said Shatta Wale needed to explain the rationale behind his decision to kiss a male partner. According to him, he believed the SM President might have been under the influence of something.

“E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I’m not hanastand“