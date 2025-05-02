type here...
Politics

He is evil, devil, greedy, wizard, jealous, mad & foolish- Abronye insults Kennedy Agyapong again

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial member of the New Patriotic Party, Abronye DC has rekindled his beef with loudmouth Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong.

The beef between the duo is not coming to an end anytime soon as Abronye DC has fired shots at Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Abronye DC is captured bathing Hon. Kennedy Agyapong with insults.

Using unprintable words on the politician, Abronye said Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is evil, devil, mad, greedy, jealous, foolish, and selfish.

