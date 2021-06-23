type here...
He is working for the betterment of Ghana – Rebecca Akufo Addo

By Qwame Benedict
He has been having sleepless night - Rebecca Akufo Addo
Nana Akuffo Addo and Wife
The President of the land Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has for some time now being bashed on social media for always sleeping at events in the full glare of the public.

Some people who are unhappy with the way the President constantly sleeps at high-profiled programs asked that he resigns and let someone else take over because he sleeping in the public is bringing shame to the country.

Others are also of the view because he is constantly working to make sure the country is in good shape and running smoothly.

Well, the question of why the President has been dozing in public has been thrown at the first lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo who has explained the reason for that.

In a father’s message to the President, she made it clear that the President has been working very hard even at night and that is the reason why he is always sleeping at events.

Her message reads: “Every Fathers’ Day is a reminder of the commitment and dedication the journey of fatherhood requires.

A lifetime of commitment to providing for us and giving us the adequate protection needed to grow. A day does not go by where we do not remember the sacrifices made by our towering fathers that got us here.

Over the last four years having watched and prayed for my husband as father of the nation, I have had a close view of the sleepless nights, the countless overstretchs and the physical strain to make this country work. President Akufo-Addo remains a father we all would be proud of.

I take this day and opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful Ghanaian men who work hard every day to make our world a better place.
Happy Fathers’ Day! ?”

Source:Ghpage

