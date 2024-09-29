type here...
He loved his work more than me – Habiba Sinare talks about failed marriage with Majeed Warris

By Armani Brooklyn
Habiba Sinare

Actress, Habiba Sinare has opened up about the reasons behind her failed marriage with Ghanaian footballer Majeed Waris.

The two tied the knot in 2017, but their union lasted just over a year.

In a recent interview with Mzgee Habiba has revealed several factors that led to the breakdown of their marriage.

One of the primary reasons, according to her, was Majeed’s overwhelming devotion to his work & family.

Habiba explained that Waris prioritized his work, parents and siblings over her, and her attempts to shift his focus towards their relationship were unsuccessful.

His intense focus on football left little time for their marriage, and according to her, his busy schedule caused a rift between them.

The breaking point came during an incident involving her father-in-law.

After Majeed had hurt her, Habiba reached out to her father-in-law for support.

However, his response — questioning whether Majeed was the father of her child — left her devastated.

