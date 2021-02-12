He made me undergo surgery to stop giving birth while he impregnated another woman- Eugene Arhin’s wife fumes

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin’s wife is still dropping secrets about her allegedly abusive relationship with her now estranged husband.

Gloria Arhin revealed that her husband had convinced her to undergo Tubal Legation to cease childbirth while he went ahead and had a child with another woman.

According to her, her husband claimed he was satisfied with the three kids they already had and that he was not ready to have another only to start a family with another woman later on.

Gloria explaining her ordeal added that she had been sex-starved by her husband who relocated to another residence where he supposedly found peace.

She added that her husband was involved in multiple affairs with a number of women with one of them identified as Grace.

In her writ, Gloria was particularly hurt when her firstborn informed her that her husband did not mind making out with Grace in the presence of their kids and in their matrimonial home.

The divorce writ filed by Gloria is posted below:

Meanwhile, pictures of Eugene Arhin’s mansion, cars and other possessions all acquired with Akufo Addo’s first term have dropped and Ghanaians are fuming on social media.