He managed Akua Donkor and she died, he managed Daddy Lumba and he died- Diana Asamoah drags Roman Father

By Mzta Churchill

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has dragged the manager of Daddy Lumba, Roman Father over the latter’s death.

Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah said that she is yet to understand why almost everyone Roman Father associates himself with dies.

The Gospel musician and NPP sympathizer stated that some months ago, Roman Father was announced as the official manager of the late Akua Donkor.

Soon after managing her, Diana claims Akua Donkor and the cause of her death remain unknown.

She added that Afia Akua Donkor died, Roman Father became the official manager of Daddy Lumba and after a few months, he also died.

Diana has said that she still does not understand why the two personalities of Roman Sister managed have die within the shortest possible time.

