Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed the kind of man she would like to date and potentially marry.

According to her, she has enough money and has accumulated much wealth thus she is not looking for a rich man to spend her life with.

During a performance in Dallas, she revealed that the type of man she wants is one who can match her energy; they must be able to vibe together.

Her remark generated ecstatic reactions from the crowd of female fans, who appear to embrace her decision wholeheartedly.

Tiwa Savage at age 42 is one of the most successful female artists in Africa and as a result has said he only needs a good man, not a rich man.

