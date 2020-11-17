type here...
GhPage Entertainment He kicked me in the belly a month after C-S delivery- Funny...
Entertainment

He kicked me in the belly a month after C-S delivery- Funny Face’s baby mama

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Funny Face Vanessa
Funny Face Vanessa
- Advertisement -

Funny Face’s baby mama drama is far from finished as the mother of his twins has alleged that the comedian is great at playing the victim.

Vanessa, the mother of the comic actor’s twins, said while in an interview with Ghpage that Funny Face had physically assaulted her on several ocassions.

In an exclusive and exhaustive interview, Vanessa recounted how she met Funny Face, got pregnant for him and moved into his Kasoa home as his baby mama.

The lady who is carrying another child who she claims is her third with the comedian mentioned that she only agreed to leave her mother behind in Kumasi to join Funny Face in his home without due marital rites because of her love for him.

She explained that in spite of her dedication to Funny Face’s happiness even to the peril of her own mother, the actor maltreated her and abused her verbally and physically upon her arrival at his home.

She revealed that her first major scuffle with Funny Face happened a month after she delivered her twins in May- thus in June.

Apparently, the comedian would snap and leave her at home alone with her newly born twins for days disinterested in how they would be catered for.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Vanessa expressed that after one of Funny Face’s usual escapades he returned home with his Kasoa Trotro crew to shoot some scenes at home only to abuse her in their presence.

According to her, Funny Face broke into a fight with her just because his babies were crying claiming they were distracting his shoot.

Their heated argument led to a fistfight and while the entertainer bruised her hand she left him with a scar on his side inflicted by one of his awards.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Vanessa added that afterwards a number of other fights took place. She recounted how Funny Face had threatened to shoot her down with his gun after she went to apologise after one of their routine brawls.

Explaining how Maame Yeboah Asiedu got involved, Vanessa mentioned that she had wanted to buy a waist trainer from her after her delivery and was stopped from meeting her because Funny face thought she was going out to meet another man.

Vanessa revealed that she had no choice than to confide in Maame Yeboah about her relationship problems with Funny Face because she was overwhelmed.

Ghpage is bent on bringing you every single detail about Funny face and his baby mama’s episode. Stay tuned.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News