He rejected my deal but accepted Ramsey Nuoah’s own – Pained Van Vicker calls out Liliwn (Video)

Ghanaian veteran actor, Van Vicker, has publicly opened up about why he did not feature in Lilwin’s much-anticipated movie, “A Country Called Ghana.”

In a candid interview, Vicker explained that scheduling conflicts and an unyielding demand from the film’s producer led to his withdrawal from the project.

Vicker revealed that when the producer initially contacted him, they requested his availability for a 30-day shoot.

But at that time, he was balancing his academic commitments and working on other projects, hence he couldn’t dedicate an entire month to the film.

“I was willing to take the role,” Vicker shared, “but the producer’s demand for 30 days was unrealistic given my schedule. I proposed a compromise, offering to be on set for ten days instead.”

Despite his willingness to negotiate, Lilwin and the film’s producer stood firm on the 30-day requirement, leading to a stalemate.

After several discussions failed to yield a resolution, he ultimately had to relinquish the role.

In a twist of events, Vicker disclosed that Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who played the main role in the movie, was accommodated with the ten-day shooting schedule he had initially requested.

“It was surprising to learn that Lilwin accepted a similar arrangement with Ramsey Nouah while rejecting my proposal,” – Vicker noted.