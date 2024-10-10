He said he’ll put me into a trade but chopped me ruff ruff and dumped me afterwards – Lady accuses Father Ankrah

A young Ghanaian lady named Florence has accused Father Ankrah of chopping, impregnating and dumping her afterwards.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, Florence alleged that Father Ankrah made her to abort her first pregnancy when she was just 17 years old.

With her second pregnancy, she maintained it and gave birth but Father Ankrah has refused to take responsibility of the pregnancy.

Regarding how she met Father Ankrah, Florence claimed that she used to cast in some of Father Ankrah’s skits until he promised to put her into a trade.

But unfortunately, he turned her into a sekz machine and impregnated her in the process.