He should be jailed for deceiving the general public – Ghanaians react as GWR confirms Chef Smith’s certificate to be fake

Ghanaians on the internet are calling for the prosecution of Chef Smith for faking his GWR certificate.

Yesterday, the renowned chef hosted a flamboyant press conference inside the premises of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel where he crowned himself as the new cook-a-thon champion.

In the middle of the interview, he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fraud-related case.

Shortly after his arrest, his manager granted an exclusive interview with HITZ FM where he also maintained that the conterviela certificate was from GWR.

Well, just this morning, GWR confirmed that the certificate Chef Smith showed the world is fake.

Responding to an inquiry from Edem Kojo, the prestigious awarding body confirmed that the certificate in question is not an authentic GWR document.

Madalyn Biefeld, a representative from Guinness World Records, emphatically stated that Chef Smith is not the new world cook-a-thon champion.

According to GWR, the current record for the longest cook-a-thon is still held by Alan Fisher from Ireland.

Fisher set an impressive record with a time of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds in February this year.

Netizens Reactions…

@DFW Baron – Chef Smith has scammed the whole of Ghana.

@IamAsantewaa – Very shameful act. Nigerians really go over cook us

@Akosua TunTum – Animguase sei

Youngest Ceo – Why would he do this to Ghanaians